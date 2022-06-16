Israel to increase number of Palestinians workers allowed in from Gaza

The permits will be issued for economic purposes, in accordance with the criteria

Israel has increased the quota of entry permits for Palestinian workers from Gaza by an additional 2,000, bringing the total number to 14,000.

The coordinator of government operations in the territories, Major General Rassan Aliyan, announced the decision of Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday following an assessment of the security situation.

The permits will be issued for economic purposes, in accordance with the criteria, and subject to a security diagnosis.

Additionally, officials are continuing to implement Defense Minister Benny Gantz's decision to allow the employment of 20,000 workers from the Gaza Strip inside the State of Israel.

“All the civilian steps toward Gaza are dependent on continued security stability over time. Whether to expand them or not will be determined accordingly,” the military liaison to the Palestinians, known as COGAT, said in a statement.

Last week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a discussion in the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that he had asked to increase the number of Gaza workers in Israel to 15,000.

About six months ago, the quota was 5,000. Since then, it has increased every few months by several thousand.

In Gaza, Palestinian workers expect an average daily wage of about $17.35. However, the few allowed to cross into Israel may get upwards of $115.66 per day, according to Zman Yisrael.