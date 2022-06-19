Israel's Defense Ministry warns Hamas 'will bear the consequences'

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz froze a move to expand the quota of work permits for Palestinian workers from the Gaza Strip following a Saturday rocket attack on southern Israel.

The rocket launched by the Gaza-ruling Hamas group in the early hours of Saturday was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, with Israel’s defense forces striking Hamas targets in response. No casualties were reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the military liaison to the Palestinians - known as COGAT - announced that Israel would increase the quota of entry permits for Palestinian workers from Gaza by an additional 2,000, bringing the total number to 14,000.

“The Hamas terror group bears responsibility for everything that is done in and emanates from the Gaza Strip towards the State of Israel, and it will bear the consequences,” Israel's defense minister said, according to COGAT's statement.

The work and trade quota in Israel for Palestinians from Gaza has been steadily increasing by several thousand starting from 5,000 six months ago. It was expected to reach 20,000 under the defense ministry’s plan.

Earlier last week, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennet told the parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that he asked to increase the number of Gaza workers in Israel to 15,000. However, COGAT stressed that the move to expand the number of permits be dependent "on continued security stability."