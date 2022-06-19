One day after Israeli strike, Hamas rebuilds observation post

Images show that the post was back in its original form on Sunday

Only one day after an Israeli air strike damaged a Hamas observation post overlooking an Israeli border town, the terror organization completely restored the site, The Times of Israel reported.

Images showed that the post was back in its original form on Sunday, according to the Israeli daily.

Israel struck the post on Saturday morning in response to a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip toward the town of Ashkelon in southern Israel. The Israeli army damaged the observation tower but did not destroy it entirely.

Hamas operatives returned to the site a few hours after the attack, waving the flags of the terror group and its armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

According to reports, the post was built about six months ago, the Israeli daily reported.

Residents of the border community Netiv Haasara expressed disappointment that the IDF did not destroy the observation tower.

On Sunday, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, stated that the current government applied a zero-tolerance policy toward Hamas, warning that any attack would be met with an immediate response.

“We immediately stopped the transfer of suitcases of dollars to Hamas and moved from a policy of accepting rocket fire on Israelis to one of zero tolerance,” he said.