NYT report claims Israel killed Al Jazeera journalist

No evidence was found that the person who fired the shot purposely targeted Shireen Abu Akleh

An investigation published Monday by the New York Times concluded that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli soldier during a raid in the West Bank, noting that there is no evidence that she was deliberately targeted.

In this detailed analysis of last month's gun battle in Jenin, the newspaper states that "the bullet that killed Ms. Abu Akleh was fired from the location of the Israeli military convoy, most likely by a soldier from a high-ranking unit.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1538821432322543616 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The Times found no evidence that the person who fired the shot recognized Ms. Abu Akleh and targeted her personally," the news outlet added. "The Times was unable to determine whether the shooter saw that the journalist and her colleagues were wearing protective vests emblazoned with the word Press."

The report said that these findings contradict several Israeli claims.

"The evidence reviewed by the Times showed that there were no armed Palestinians near the journalist when she was shot. It contradicted Israeli claims that, if a soldier had mistakenly killed her, it was because he had been shooting at a Palestinian gunman," the media outlet noted.

"The Times investigation also showed that 16 shots were fired from the location of the Israeli convoy, as opposed to Israeli claims that the soldier had fired five bullets in the journalists’ direction."