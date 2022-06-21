Hamas, Syria to restore ties after 10-year dispute

Hamas officials say they held several 'high-profile meetings' with Syria to mend relations

Hamas – the Palestinian Islamist ruling group of the Gaza Strip – will restore ties with Syria after a decade-long dispute over President Bashar al-Assad’s crackdown on a revolt against his rule.

A Hamas official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity said the two sides have held several “high-profile meetings to achieve that goal.”

Hamas leaders publicly endorsed the 2011-2012 revolt aimed at overthrowing Assad’s dynastic rule, and left their Damascus headquarters, angering common ally Iran.

The anti-government demonstrations led to unrest nationwide, with security forces using live ammunition and killing dozens of protestors, which Hamas leadership shunned Damascus for.

Ties between Hamas and Iran were later restored and officials of the Palestinian militant faction praised the Islamic Republic for help with building their Gaza arsenal of long-range rockets, which they use in fighting Israel.

One year after its 11-day war with Israel, Hamas is shifting its strategy, according to Palestinian journalist and security analyst Mohammed Najib.

The journalist explained to i24NEWS that Hamas is now adopting a strategy known as “load distribution” and is calling on Palestinians in the West Bank to continue its fight against Israel.

It has been just over 15 years since Hamas took control of Gaza, and while it was an internal Palestinian conflict, it’s one that continues to have major implications on the region and particularly Israel.

Residents of the coastal enclave face a bleak situation under Hamas rule and Israel faces a hostile neighbor to its south, with no apparent change in sight.