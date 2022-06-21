Report: Palestinian killed by settler in West Bank

'Police forces arrived at the scene from which a wounded Palestinian man was evacuated in a serious condition'

A Palestinian man reportedly died on Tuesday after being stabbed by an Israeli in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

Israel Police's West Bank division said it launched an investigation following a confrontation and apparent brawl between Israelis and Palestinians.

“Police forces arrived at the scene from which a wounded Palestinian man was evacuated in a serious condition, apparently from a stab wound,” police said, citing medics.

“At this stage, the identity of the stabber is unclear,” police stressed, according to The Times of Israel.

No arrests were immediately made.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the Palestinian man was identified as Ali Hassan Harb, age 22.

The Yesh Din human rights group said that Harb was with his parents on private land near Ariel.

“Settlers arrived at the scene and sought to set up a tent. Friction developed between the sides, and the settlers left the place. Immediately afterward, soldiers arrived at the scene, and later the settlers returned," said Yesh Din.

The group stated that after the settlers returned, violence broke out, “during which a settler pulled out a knife and stabbed the young man to death.”

Israeli settlers reported being attacked by a large group of Palestinians with stones and clubs, according to local authorities.

A branch of the United Hatzalah, Rescuers Without Borders, said, “the rioters stole bags and equipment” from the Israelis.