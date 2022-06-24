Opinion: A coexistence generation and leadership is emerging among Palestinians

The new Palestinian generation understands that the only good strategy to endorse is exclusively non-violent

Rumors about the imminent death of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas flood social media from time to time, no doubt often initiated by his political opponents.

But the fact that these rumors keep spreading so quickly and so frequently among ordinary people can only lead to one conclusion: that Palestinians are desperately longing for a change of leadership.

Abbas has taken part in the Palestinian leadership since the 1960’s, and self-employed himself as president for the last 17 years (he was elected in 2005 for a four year term that continues indefinitely). For the last half a century such leaders have failed to provide any serious achievements for their people.

The Palestinian national project centered on the two-state solution has been proven to be unrealistic. Not only because it never had a majority constituency inside Israel, and was never truly supported by sufficient international political will, but most importantly because the leadership represented by Abbas has never been able to develop the right strategy to pursue the objective.

It was easier for such characters to spend sixty years lecturing others on their failure to end the Israeli Palestinian conflict than it was for them to achieve greater progress by confronting their own failures to do the very same.

Sixty years have been lost and stolen from the lives of Palestinians by this current leadership and led us to these dark days of internal division and international isolation. A majority of Palestinians acknowledge this fact and realize that these dark hours will end the day Abbas leaves the political scene. But despite these failures from its leadership, the Palestinians, as a people, are now very engaged in the world in a way that their predecessors never were.

The main question that keeps circulating these days, especially in the Israeli media is “who is coming next after Abbas?”

What is clear to me is the following:

1- All names close to Abbas - whether it is Hussein al-Sheikh (General Secretary of the PLO executive committee) or Maj. Gen. Majid Faraj (Head of Palestinian Intelligence) - maintain their power from one single source: Abbas himself.

Once the current PA head disappears, so will their power. Both men run the risk of returning from Abbas’ funeral to their cars to discover that not even their own drivers remain.

2- Israel and the US oppose any Palestinian elections and oppose any change in the Palestinian leadership now for a simple reason: they are both afraid of unexpected changes. But certainly neither has any solid plans for who will replace Abbas, especially Israel that despite its history of assassinating Palestinian leaders has never appointed one.

And anyway, a person’s proximity to Israel or the US is not the main factor in determining whether or not they will succeed Abbas to lead the Palestinians.

3- The patriarchy style of leadership that both Yasser Arafat and Abbas practiced is coming to an end. Palestinians expect their leadership to be democratic, even at the top of the pyramid. They will not allow another Arafat or Avass to lead again.

4- The only way Palestinians will choose their coming leadership is through elections. Which turns us towards leaders like Mohammed Dahlan (the strong man deported by Abbas into exile in Abu Dhabi) and Marwan Barghouti (jailed by the Israelis and seen by the Palestinian public as their Nelson Mandela - with every single poll in the last 20 years showing him favored by 60 percent of votes no matter who challenges him).

These two leaders can bring back the needed unity among Palestinians and restore their relations with the world, including with Israelis.

TAL COHEN (AFP/Archives) Marwan Barghouthi makes the V for victory after being sentenced by an Israeli court, September 29, 2003, in Tel Aviv

Any coming Palestinian leadership will assume power only through elections. And any coming elections will bring to power only the most representative, accountable, pragmatic and moderate leadership in the history of the Palestinian people.

A new blood that will bring back unity and dignity to Palestinians, will expand and engage not only with the neighboring Arab countries, Europe and the US, but most importantly with Israeli society, media and its political elite.

It must be a leadership that removes from its agenda the illusion of the two-state solution. Not because a single equalitarian state is more realistic to achieve, but rather because it can generate a movement on both the Palestinian and the Israeli sides powerful enough to break the status quo.

And because it has been proven that the two-state solution has failed to be a route that can bring enough political power locally, among Israelis and Palestinians, and globally sufficient to realize it.

The new Palestinian generation and leadership that are emerging now certainly realize that the only good strategy to endorse is one that is built exclusively on a non-violent movement. A movement that brings together a majority of Palestinians and Israelis and calls for equality, freedom and mutual recognition of equal historical rights in this land.

Palestinians and Israelis need to find each other in the history of this land, so as to be able to imagine a common future of coexistence. A movement that believes fourteen million Israelis and Palestinians sharing this land deserve a better life.