Palestinian Authority releases on bail accused killers of activist Nizar Banat

Banat’s widow accuses PA officials of ‘political’ decision

A group of fourteen Palestinian security force members put on trial over the killing of activist Nizar Banat in 2021 were released on bail, sources reported Wednesday.

A top Palestinian security official told AFP that the release was granted after the detainees’ filed a formal request on Tuesday under condition that they will attend their court hearings. A letter written by the prosecutor Abdelnasser Jarrar, who is in charge of military trials of the Palestinian security forces, cited the risk of Covid spreading in the West Bank prison as a reason for the release.

Banat, who was a vocal critic of the Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas, was killed in June 2021 after being taken out of his home in Hebron by Palestinian security forces. The activist was beaten to death just an hour after the detention.

The incident sparked a wave of protests, which were later violently suppressed by the authorities. In September 2021, 14 officers were charged with the killing.

Jihan Banat, a widow of the deceased activist, told AFP that the prosecutor’s decision to release the accused officers on bail was “political.”

“If the Palestinian Authority is worried about the spread of coronavirus, why doesn’t it release all the other prisoners held on charges?” she was quoted as saying.

Bahat added that the current PA administration couldn’t be trusted with carrying out the trial. “The murderer cannot be a judge,” the widow said.

A survey, conducted shortly after Banat’s death, showed that 63 percent of Palestinians believed the killing was ordered by senior Palestinian Authority officials. The poll also indicated the incident had a grave effect on Abbas’ ratings with 73 percent of Palestinians wanting him to resign.