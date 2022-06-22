Israel: 2,000 Palestinian workers to enter from Gaza after rocket attack

Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreed that the 2,000 permits will finally be granted starting Sunday

Israel on Wednesday unfroze a measure that raises the number of work permits granted to Palestinians in Gaza to 14,000, nearly a week after a rocket was fired into southern Israel.

The Israeli Civil Administration in the Palestinian Territories, known by the acronym COGAT, announced on Thursday that 2,000 more permits would be added to the quota.

However, that measure was frozen on Saturday, after terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon.

According to COGAT, Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreed that the 2,000 permits will finally be granted starting Sunday, "provided that calm and security are maintained in the area."

COGAT said that these permits to enter Israel are for economic purposes and are in addition to the work permits already granted to 20,000 Gazans by the decision of Gantz.

The Defense Ministry approved a March plan to increase the number of work permits granted to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip from 12,000 to 20,000, a dramatic and unprecedented increase.

As of mid-2021, only 7,000 Palestinians from Gaza had permits to work or do business in Israel.

In Israel, most workers from Gaza are employed in construction and agriculture, receiving much higher wages than in their homeland.