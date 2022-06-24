Report: UNRWA educators still promoting antisemitism

'UNRWA teachers... saying things like 'slaughter them all' and teaching this to students'

The United States and other Western states are poised to pledge more funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees – UNRWA – against the backdrop of a recent report that found educators from the agency were promoting violence and antisemitism online.

Human rights organization UN Watch submitted its findings on Thursday ahead of a funding conference for UNRWA, where countries are expected to pledge hundreds of millions of dollars.

In its latest report, the NGO cited over 20 new examples of UNRWA teachers and staff in the West Bank, Lebanon, and Jordan supporting terrorist groups, violence against Jews and Israelis, and antisemitism on social media.

“We are exposing Facebook posts that show how UNRWA teachers call for the murder of ‘filthy Zionists,’ saying things like ‘slaughter them all’ and ‘not one should be left over,’ and teaching this to students,” Hillel Neuer, UN Watch executive director, told i24NEWS.

Neuer’s agency further urged funders – including Germany, Britain, and the European Union – to stop paying for UNRWA teachers “who teach to murder Jews.”

One case in the report named Lebanese teacher Elham Mansour, who posted on Facebook: “By Allah, anyone who can kill and slaughter any Zionist and Israeli criminal, and doesn’t do so, doesn’t deserve to live. Kill them and pursue them everywhere, they are the greatest enemy… All Israel deserves is death.”

The staff members are added to a list of more than 100 UNRWA educators who were exposed by UN Watch last year.

“We know when donor states demand change, they can accomplish something. We want to see teachers of antisemitism fired. The UNRWA needs to make it public,” Neuer said.