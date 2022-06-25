Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

16-year-old Mohammad Hamad was among dozens of Palestinians who 'hurled rocks' at cars

A Palestinian teenager died from his wounds hours after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, Palestinian sources said Saturday.

Mohammad Hamad, 16, was shot and wounded on Friday evening near the town of Silwad, close to Ramallah in the northern West Bank, and died hours later, a Silwad councilor told AFP.

The teenager was near a road leading to the neighboring settlement of Ofra when he was shot by Israeli soldiers, the councilor said.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said dozens of Palestinians gathered near Silwad and that "a number of suspects hurled rocks" at passing cars, "endangering civilians.”

"Soldiers at the scene operated to stop the suspects in accordance with standard operating procedures, using live fire as a last resort," she told AFP. A Palestinian was hit, she added, without giving further details.

The death came amid a spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Nineteen people, mostly Israeli civilians – including 18 inside Israel and a Jewish settler – have been killed in attacks by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs since late March.

Israeli security forces respond to such attacks with raids inside Israel and in the West Bank, in which three Israeli Arab attackers and at least 46 Palestinians were killed in a matter of months.

Among those killed were suspected militants but also non-combatants, including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was covering a raid in Jenin.