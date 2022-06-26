PA fears Biden’s Mideast trip will ‘marginalize’ Palestinian issue

Biden to reportedly cover Israel-Saudi relations and an Israeli-Arab military alliance during his Mideast trip

Officials of the West Bank’s ruling Palestinian Authority (PA) expressed concern that the Palestinian issue would be “marginalized” by potential agreements made during US President Joe Biden’s upcoming Mideast trip.

The concerns came as PA President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Amman on Sunday for talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, following a series of meetings between party officials in Ramallah over the future of relations between Palestinians and Israel, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

Those among the Fatah and Palestine Liberation Organization parties are worried about talk of a new Israeli-Arab military alliance in the Middle East, reportedly to be discussed during Biden’s visit to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia.

They are also concerned that Saudi Arabia is on its way to normalization with Israel, a move that Ramallah fears would increase the Palestinians’ isolation in the Arab world.

Abbas’s talks with Abdullah were in the context of continuing coordination between Palestinians and Jordan, according to The Post. The Jordanian monarch emphasized to Abbas – Fatah party head – that the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was through a two-state solution.

Abdullah also told Abbas that Jordan was “working to place the Palestinian issue at the top of Biden’s agenda during his visit to the region.”

The day prior, Fatah called on Biden to use his trip to "strengthen bilateral relations and contribute to creating an atmosphere for a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.”