Family of stabbed Palestinian claims Israeli security forces present at attack

Ali Hassan Harb was allegedly stabbed and killed by a Jewish settler in the West Bank

Family members of a Palestinian man allegedly stabbed to death last week by an Israeli settler in the West Bank claimed they were detained and questioned after insisting that Israeli authorities were there when the attack transpired.

The man, identified as Ali Hassan Harb, was found dead following a confrontation between Israeli and Palestinians near the Ariel settlement, south of Nablus.

Naim Harb, the uncle of Ali, told Haaretz that he and two other relatives were blindfolded, handcuffed, and arrested at their home by Shin Bet on Sunday, four days after he reported the incident to the police.

"They banged hard on the metal door… a group of about 20 soldiers. I opened it for them," he said, describing how they entered his home with one firing a gun in the air and another throwing a stun grenade.

“They hit me… like animals. After about half an hour, someone who seemed to be in charge showed up,” Naim continued.

Naim and the two other arrested relatives were all present at the time of the stabbing, and the latter two subsequently told Haaretz that Israeli security forces were also there.

After being arrested, Naim said they were taken to an interrogation center.

"They concentrated on the fact that we had said the army and police were present when the incident occurred – they tried to tell us they weren't there when it happened, that they arrived only afterward. I told them that wasn't correct. That was all they asked about."

The Jewish man suspected of stabbing Ali was arrested last week.

On Monday, the Shin Bet said “This is an investigation of a serious incident in which a Palestinian was killed. It… is being conducted according to the law, and is under strict judicial oversight.”