Hamas allows Israeli citizen to enter Gaza to solve issue of prisoners

On Wednesday, Hamas agreed to allow an Israeli civilian into Gaza in an effort to resolve the issue of prisoners and people missing in the Strip, the Israeli radio station Kan reported.

Joel Marshak, a member of the kibbutz movement, was allowed to enter the Palestinian enclave, according to the radio station.

For several years, Marshak tried together with Sami Obeid, a prominent public activist in Gaza, to promote a civic initiative to deal with the issue of prisoners and missing people in Gaza.

Since 2018, Hamas rejected the proposal by the two initiators. However, at the beginning of this year, the Gaza Ministry of Interior changed its stance on the issue, according to Kan.

In the past months, Marshak consulted with security experts in Israel, updating him on the situation in Gaza and the issue of the agreement with Hamas.

The green light given by Hamas to Marshak came a day after the terrorist group released a video of the purportedly Israeli hostage Hisham al-Sayed.

The video appeared to show al-Sayed in a poor health condition, lying on a bed with the assistance of an oxygen tank.

The video has been condemned by Israeli officials, with the country's Defense Minister Benny Gantz calling the video an attempt to “blackmail” Israel.

“Hamas is responsible for this, and we expect the international community to act against Hamas. The State of Israel is acting by a variety of means and continues to turn every stone to bring the boys home," he said Wednesday at the annual cyber conference at Tel Aviv University.

"This is a humanitarian issue, and on this basis, we will continue to act," he added.