Three wounded by gunfire at Joseph's Tomb

IDF commander of regional brigade injured in attack

Palestinian gunfire and fireworks lightly wounded three people at Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Israeli military early Thursday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that two of those injured were civilians, while Colonel Roy Zweig, commander of the Samaria Regional Brigade, was also injured.

As Jews came to pray at the site, Palestinian gunmen - who Palestinian reports said were members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad - opened fire and hurled Molotov cocktails at the soldiers who were tasked with protecting the worshipers.

The IDF statement said that the soldiers returned fire, and successfully evacuated all civilians outside the city.

The Samaria Regional Council said thousands of worshipers arrived overnight to pray at the Jewish holy site, which is located within the Palestinian Authority-controlled A area, even though the tomb itself is controlled by Israel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542293474136973312 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Footage on social media showed fierce clashes between the IDF and Palestinian militants.

Joseph's Tomb, where the biblical figure is said to be buried, is a flash point for clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

Last month, a Palestinian was killed in clashes at the entrance to the holy site. The tomb was vandalized in April before being swiftly renovated.