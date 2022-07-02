Palestinians wary of Biden’s Mideast trip

'Biden will do nothing to change the existing reality... no horizon for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict'

Palestinian are awaiting – with increasing gloom – the first visit of US President Joe Biden, after what they see as a string of broken promises by Washington and amid warming Israel-US defense ties.

Gone unheard have been requests for the reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem or lifting the classification of the Palestine Liberation Organization as a terrorist group, some Palestinians say.

"We have no illusions that the visit will achieve a political breakthrough. We will be listening to more pledges and promises," a senior Palestinian official said.

"This visit is about normalizing ties between Israel and Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia."

Biden is set to visit Israel and the West Bank, meeting Israeli leaders and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as Saudi Arabia from July 13-16.

In a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, Abbas urged the Biden administration to pressure Israel to preserve the status quo in east Jerusalem and the Al Aqsa Mosque compound there.

A spokesperson for the US Office of Palestinian Affairs said Washington believed a two-state solution was the best way to resolve the generations-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinian officials also condemn Israel’s continued settlement activities in the West Bank, saying they dim any prospect of a viable Palestinian state coexisting alongside Israel.

But the intense focus on boosting security cooperation between Israel and US-aligned Arab countries to confront the Iranian threat means that any move towards a wider resolution of the Palestinian issue remains far off, according to Talal Okal, a political analyst in Gaza.

"Biden will do nothing to change the existing reality," he said. "There is no horizon for the Palestinian-Israel conflict."