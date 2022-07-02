Report: Palestinians to hand over bullet that killed Abu Akleh to US

Statements diverge on whether the bullet will be in Israeli custody

The Palestinian Authority agreed to hand over the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh to the US in order to perform a ballistic analysis, Palestinian attorney general told Al Jazeera, the news network for which Palestinian was reporting at the time of her shooting death.

Statements diverge on whether the bullet will be in Israeli custody, with the Palestinian saying this would never be the case, while an Israeli official cited by the Times of Israel saying that Israel will do a forensic analysis on the bullet.