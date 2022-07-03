Israel to probe bullet that killed Abu Akleh with American presence

Results are expected within hours

Israel announced on Sunday that it will test a bullet that killed a Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.

The bullet was handed over by the Palestinians on Saturday to a US security coordinator with assurance that Israel would not participate in the ballistics testing.

"The (ballistic) test will not be American. The test will be an Israeli test, with an American presence throughout," Israeli military spokesman Brigadier-General Ran Kochav was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The test, which could deliver results within hours, is expected to determine whether one of Israel's soldiers shot the Al Jazeera reporter, with the Palestinian side accusing Israel of deliberately targeting the journalist.

"In the coming days or hours it will become clear whether it was even us who killed her, accidentally, or whether it was the Palestinian gunmen," Kochav said in a radio interview.

"If we killed her, we will take responsibility and feel regret for what happened," he added.

According to the Palestinian Authority's Attorney General Akram al-Khatib, the test will take place at the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

"We got guarantees from the American coordinator that the examination will be conducted by them and that the Israeli side will not take part,” Al-Khatib was quoted as saying, adding that the bullet is expected to be returned on Sunday.

Israel's army earlier said it was "not possible" to determine how Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed, in response to a report by the UN Human Rights Office accusing Israel of not conducting a criminal investigation.