Two armed Palestinians arrested after crossing from Gaza

Two Palestinians were arrested by Israeli soldiers after they attempted to infiltrate into Israel overnight from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said Sunday morning.

The two suspects were armed with knives, with one also carrying a grenade, the army stated.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not say whether they had successfully crossed the fence from the southern part of the Palestinian territory when they were captured.

High-tech barriers are installed along the border that separates the Jewish state from Gaza, both on the surface and underground, but gaps remain in the steel fences surrounding the territory.

Palestinians regularly try to cross the security barriers; however, it is very rare that they penetrate far into Israeli territory without being spotted and challenged by Israeli troops.

In June, two armed Palestinians tried to enter Israel, carrying "improvised weapons," The Times of Israel reported.

One month before, in May, Israeli troops arrested two Palestinians trying to cross into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

They were in possession of two grenades and a knife when they were apprehended south of the border.