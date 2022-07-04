Number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank increased by 46% - UN

UN claims IDF uses lethal force 'in a manner inconsistent with international human rights law'

From January to June 2022 Israeli security forces killed 60 Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which is 46 percent more than in the first half of last year, the UN said.

In 2021 the number of Palestinian fatalities amounted to 78 comparing to 24 in 2020. According to the local UN Human Rights Office, Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF), Border police and Israel police are using lethal force “in a manner that appears totally inconsistent with international human rights law.”

“In a number of incidents, it appears that lethal force was used by Israeli forces as a first rather than as a last resort to confront the alleged threat,” the UN report was quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

Noting the recent security situation, when Palestinian terrorists from West Bank killed 18 Israelis in a series of attacks between March and May, the UN focused on cases, where danger level did not allegedly require lethal response from Israeli security forces. Among those were the killing of a 16-year-old teen in a stone-throwing incident on May 10, a shooting of Ghada Ibrahim Ali al-Sabiteen, who did not respond to soldiers warning on April 10, and several other incidents.

“Lack of accountability for these violations remains pervasive. Such impunity also allows further violations to occur,” the report said.

“Anyone found responsible should be held to account with penal and disciplinary sanctions commensurate with the gravity of the violations,” it added. However, the report didn’t distinguish between the Palestinians killed amid of terror activity and clashes with IDF or casualties among bystanders.

Last week a Palestinian gunman from Islamic Jihad was shot and killed after firing at Israeli troops operating in Jenin. IDF, Border Police and Shin Bet internal security service also arrested 13 wanted persons during the West Bank raid. Israeli forces have stepped up their activities in recent months in response to a strain of deadly attacks on Israelis. The ongoing counterterrorism operation is dubbed Break the Wave.