Palestinians criticize US probe into Abu Akleh killing

Palestinian officials, along with the family of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, on Monday condemned the US report that it was not possible to determine whose gun fired the bullet which killed her.

"With respect to today's announcement by the State Department… that a test of the spent round that killed Shireen Abu Akleh… was inconclusive as to the origin of the gun that fired it, we are incredulous," the Abu Akleh family said in a statement.

The criticisms came after Israel said that its experts, rather than American ones, examined the bullet that killed the prominent Al Jazeera reporter.

"We will continue to advocate for justice for Shireen, and to hold the Israeli military and government accountable, no matter the attempts to obfuscate the reality of what happened on May 11," the family added.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian journalist who held US citizenship, was killed while covering an Israeli army operation in the Jenin camp in the north of the West Bank. In its report, the US said the veteran reporter was likely killed by gunfire from Israeli positions, but that there was no reason to believe her death was intentional.

The West Bank’s governing Palestinian Authority (PA) gave the bullet extracted from Abu Akleh to US representatives on Saturday and said only they – not Israelis – could study it.

But following the release of the US probe, Israel’s army said: “A ballistic examination was conducted in a forensic laboratory in Israel” by “Israeli experts” with US representatives present.

“We will follow up the case of her assassination in international courts… considering that Israel is responsible for her killing and must bear the consequences,” said PA President Mahmoud Abbas, adding that he would not “accept any manipulation” of the investigation results.

PA Justice Minister Mohammad al-Shalaldeh and Hussein a-Sheikh, Abbas’ unofficial number two, echoed similar criticisms.