Palestinian killed by Israeli military during West Bank raid

Rafiq Riyad Ghannem was shot while Israeli forces tried to arrest him in the village of Jaba

A Palestinian man was killed by the Israeli military during a raid near the northern city of Jenin in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

Rafiq Riyad Ghannem, 20, was shot while Israeli forces tried to arrest him in the village of Jaba, the ministry said in a statement. In addition, 20-40 Palestinians were arrested in Silwad, near Ramallah, according to i24News reporter Ariel Oseran.

Ghannem is the second Palestinian killed in the village in less than a week. Earlier on Sunday, a 17-year-old resident of Jaba died from wounds a day after being shot by the Israeli forces during clashes, according to Palestinian authorities.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544585735868743681 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that suspects fired at soldiers from a passing vehicle at the entrance to the Homesh community in the northern West Bank. The troops responded with live fire but no casualties were reported.

The IDF is conducting a counterterrorism operation 'Break the Wave' in response to a deadly wave of terrorist attacks that killed 19 people between March and May.

According to the local UN Human Rights Office, from January to June 2022, Israeli security forces killed 60 Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which is 46 percent more than in the first half of last year. The UN condemned the Israeli military for using lethal force "in a manner inconsistent with international human rights law."