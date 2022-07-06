AP opens Gaza HQ, replacing the one destroyed by Israel

'AP’s resilient Gaza team has never wavered, even in the moments our bureau collapsed'

The Associated Press (AP News) announced on Tuesday that it reopened its office in the Gaza Strip over a year after the news agency’s bureau in the Palestinian enclave was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike.

AP President and CEO Daisy Veerasingham was on site to mark the bureau’s reopening along with Senior Vice President and Executive Editor Julie Pace.

“AP’s resilient Gaza team has never wavered, even in the moments our bureau collapsed and in the weeks that followed,” said Veerasingham.

“The Associated Press has operated in Gaza for more than half a century and remains committed to telling the story of Gaza and its people.”

During the 11-day conflict last year between Israel and Gaza’s ruling militant group Hamas, twelve AP staffers were inside the building on May 15 when Israel’s military warned them to evacuate.

The journalists rushed to a neighboring tower to capture live video of the crumbling building – which also housed offices of the Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera – AP News detailed in its announcement.

Israel claimed that a Hamas intelligence unit was operating inside the building, giving its military justification to target it, a claim that AP says has yet to be backed up with evidence.

The office’s inauguration came weeks after multiple news outlets, including AP, published analyses blaming Israeli troops for the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank.