Israel upgraded to 4G in 2013, whereas Palestinian companies still use 3G, which they received in 2018

Israel plans to advance a stalled plan approving the construction of some 1,000 new Palestinian homes as well as approve 4G wireless service for Palestinian cellular companies, according to a Saturday report.

The move to authorize the housing units in the West Bank's Area C was planned for several months, but frozen amid the wave of terrorist attacks earlier this year, according to Israel's Kan.

Kan's report referred to a May plan for Palestinian housing, advanced as the government simultaneously approved projects for about 4,400 settler homes. The Biden administration condemned this move at the time.

Biden's visit, according to Kan, also means that there will be progress on plans to set up Palestinian 4G networks, greenlit initially in November.

There has been very little progress on cellular advancement, reportedly because of pushback from Israel's security establishment.

Israel upgraded to 4G in 2013 and is building 5G networks in urban centers. Palestinian companies in the West Bank received 3G in 2018, which they still use.

The report continued that Israel will also promote a Joint Economic Committee (JEC) meeting, established under the Oslo Accords but last met in 2009.

Biden is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday before visiting the Palestinian Authority and Saudi Arabia. Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid will greet him upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport.