Expanding Israeli settlements in West Bank test US position ahead of Biden trip

'The settlement enterprise has taken off, it cannot be stopped now'

Experts see expanding Israeli settlements in the West Bank as a test for the US administration ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit this week.

While the US leader pledged to rebuild ties with the Palestinians in his op-ed for the Washington Post published on Saturday, the issue of Israeli settlements remains a major obstacle to satisfying Palestinian demands for US support, according to experts interviewed by Reuters.

Despite the US administration previously saying that the Israeli settlement expansion could “deeply damage the prospect for a two-state solution,” the Israeli government earlier in May approved building additional 4,400 homes for Jewish settlers.

David Elhayani, outgoing head of the Yesha Council, the settlers' main umbrella organisation, said it was time to accept that there will be no Palestinian state.

"The settlement enterprise has taken off, it cannot be stopped now," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The US leader is expected to discuss relations with the Palestinians with the Israeli officials during his visit to the Jewish state and the West Bank, which will start on Wednesday.

Biden’s trip "can impact the amount of noise Israel is making about settlement expansion but not on the construction itself," Dror Etkes of Kerem Navot, an organisation that monitors Israeli policy in the West Bank, said.

"The entire political system (in Israel) is mobilized to protect the settlement enterprise," he added.

Officials of the West Bank’s ruling Palestinian Authority (PA) previously expressed concerns that the Palestinian issue would be “marginalized” by potential agreements made during US President Joe Biden’s upcoming Mideast trip. PA President Mahmoud Abbas also urged the Biden administration to pressure Israel to preserve the status quo in east Jerusalem.