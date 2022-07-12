Palestinians say US economic push no substitute for peace

'We are interested, but we also want bigger things'

Ahead of Joe Biden's first visit to Jerusalem as US president, Washington's ambassador said his team will "pound tables" to press Israeli officials into making concessions to the Palestinians.

But ambassador Thomas Nides was talking about ensuring Palestinians have access to economic benefits such as 4G internet, not throwing American diplomatic muscle into reviving a peace process moribund since 2014.

Biden's first Middle East tour since entering the White House last year begins in Israel on Wednesday, and he is expected to meet Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in Bethlehem, in the West Bank.

Along with the prospect of faster internet, the visit may also see the US restore funding to hospitals in east Jerusalem, which have historically served Palestinians.

US-Palestinian ties have improved under Biden, after hitting an all-time low under his predecessor Donald Trump, a staunch backer of the Israelis. But some Palestinians said they are weary of US diplomacy which, they claim, emphasizes economic benefits above core issues of the seven-decade conflict.

"It would be nice to have the 4G," said Mohammed Mostafa, a former Palestinian Authority deputy prime minister and ex-chief executive of Paltel, the largest telecoms operator in the Palestinian territories.

"But it's obviously not a substitute for solving the bigger issues like Jerusalem, like sovereignty or like freedom," he told AFP.

The 4G pledge, which ambassador Nides highlighted in an interview with The Times of Israel, would offer an immediate boost to Palestinian businesses, Mostafa said. Palestinians are currently forced to either buy Israeli SIM cards or struggle with slower 3G connections.

"Israeli operators have a significant part of the Palestinian telecoms and broadband market," Mostafa said. "This would be a chance to bring that back to Palestinian companies."

But "the Israelis think 'we're going to give you 4G so you'll keep quiet on the other things," Mostafa added. "We are interested, but we also want bigger things."

While Yair Lapid, new Israeli premier and a centrist, supports a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict, he is only serving as a caretaker leader ahead of elections in November, and is therefore seen as having little space to launch bold peace initiatives.