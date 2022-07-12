World Zionist Organization to spend $8.5m on West Bank outposts legalization

The money to be spent on connecting the outposts to the electricity grid and installing security cameras

The World Zionist Organization Settlement Division plans to invest $8.5 million of Israel's state funds on connecting dozens of unauthorized West Bank outposts to the electricity grid ahead of legalizing them as settlements.

Yamina party received the money from the coalition funding over the past year as part of the policy put in place by Israel’s former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who also served as minister of settlement affairs, Haaretz reported. The Settlement Division, which acts as an operational arm of the Israeli government, prepared a work plan for 2022 that the public could comment on until July 12.

Apart from connecting the outposts to the electricity grid, the funding is set to be spent on installing security cameras. A source within the Settlement Division said that Israel’s Defense Ministry will decide what security improvements should be made at each outpost. New infrastructure also needs to be approved by the Civil Administration.

Bennett issued a policy statement in May ordering the Settlement Division to respond “to the humanitarian and security needs of the young settlements and promote their legalization in keeping with all laws.”

While the legalization of many outposts faces complications due to the road to them passing through privately owned Palestinian land, the coalition government led by Bennett legalized three outposts over the past year as neighborhoods of existing settlements.

Earlier in April, Israel’s Attorney General’s Office approved a bill that allows the connection of illegal Jewish outposts in the West Bank to the electricity grid. According to the legal opinion of Deputy Attorney General Carmit Yulis, the outposts slated to be hooked up to power have what the government deems as a “regulatory horizon,” meaning that they can be made legal.