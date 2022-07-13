US ‘would like a consulate’ in east Jerusalem

Blinken also invites Shireen Abu Akleh's family to the US to 'engage with them directly'

US President Joe Biden’s administration would like to see a US consulate for Palestinians in east Jerusalem, Washington’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Wednesday.

“Our position is that we would like a consulate in east Jerusalem. Obviously, that requires engagement with the Israeli government,” said Sullivan aboard Air Force One, en route to Israel alongside Biden for the US leader’s Mideast tour.

“It requires engagement with the Palestinian leadership as well. And we will continue that engagement on this trip,” Sullivan added, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Consulate General of the US in Jerusalem provided consular services to Palestinians in the Israeli capital, the West Bank, and Gaza. It was not accredited to any government.

In 2018, the US – under then-president Donald Trump – relocated its Tel Aviv embassy to Jerusalem, and the next year merged it with the Palestinian Consulate General, ceasing its operations. Trump's decision almost immediately led to the West Bank's Palestinian Authority cutting off ties with the White House, with Ramallah complaining of clear bias toward Israel.

Last year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Washington would reopen a consulate in east Jerusalem, without specifying a date.

En route to Israel, Sullivan continued to tell reporters that Blinken spoke with the family of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and invited them to the US to “engage with them directly.”

The family of Shireen, who was killed during an Israeli raid in the West Bank on May 11, called on Biden to meet with them during his visit to the Palestinian territory – a request that came after a US probe said it was not possible to determine if an Israeli soldier or Palestinian militant killed the reporter.