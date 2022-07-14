4G network plan for West Bank, Gaza falls on unconvinced Palestinian ears

'All we hear are promises. We need to see something on the ground'

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce that cellular companies in the West Bank and Gaza will be able to access fourth-generation (4G) networks by the end of 2023, in what Palestinian officials consider a long-awaited, overdue development.

Earlier this week, Kan public broadcaster reported that Israel will advance a stalled plan to approve 4G wireless services for Palestinian cellular companies – which was greenlit in November 2021 – and that Biden’s visit would mean progress on that plan.

The initiative will be among several “significant announcements” to strengthen Palestinian economic opportunities that Biden will make after meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority (PA), a senior US official said.

Biden will travel to Bethlehem, the West Bank on Friday for the third day of his Middle East tour that started in Israel and will end in Saudi Arabia.

But PA Communications Minister Ishaq Sidr was unmoved by the planned statement, which wasn’t even coordinated with Ramallah, he told The Times of Israel.

“I’ve been [a] minister for over three years, and all we’ve heard is that 4G is going to happen,” Sidr said. “All we hear are promises. We need to see something on the ground.”

West Bank Palestinians were only permitted 3G networks in 2018, four years after Israel transitioned to 4G. In Gaza, cell phone carriers only offer 2G.