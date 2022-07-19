UN committee to probe PA, Hamas on torture allegations

Human rights experts will look into allegations of torture against political dissidents, women, LGBTQ+ members

The UN Committee Against Torture (CAT) will investigate this week the West Bank's Palestinian Authority (PA) and Gaza's Hamas following multiple reports of the extensive use of the practice against prisoners by the Palestinian factions.

While the CAT is meant to review all 174 signatories of the United Nations Convention Against Torture every four years, this will be the first time ever that the committee probes the actions of the PA, which signed on to the convention in 2014 under an “observer state” status.

The treaty body of human rights experts will look into allegations against the PA and Hamas of torturing political dissidents, women, LGBTQ+ members, and so-called collaborators with Israel.

“This is nothing new. There have been major reports in the past few years of the systemic nature of Palestinian torture,” Dina Rovner, legal advisor to the UN Watch, told i24NEWS.

Rovner referenced the high-profile case of Nizar Banat, a critic of the PA who was arrested and beaten to death by Palestinian authorities in 2021, prompting mass protests in the West Bank.

A delegation of 17 senior PA officials will represent the Palestinian side at a panel review session on Tuesday, headed by Ziad Hab al-Reeh, commander of the PA’s Preventive Security Service that was accused of Banat’s torture and death, among other cases in the past.

“They can’t force the Palestinians to do anything, but the state parties (to the Convention Against Torture) take these matters seriously, and if [the CAT] criticizes them or tells them they must improve, they should take that seriously,” Rovner said.