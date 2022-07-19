Gantz warns settlers against building illegal West Bank outposts

'This is an illegal activity, which the security forces have been instructed to prepare for and prevent'

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday issued a warning against participation in a campaign organized by right-wing activists to construct new West Bank outposts.

The Nahala movement scheduled its grassroots campaign for Wednesday, according to The Jerusalem Post. Gantz released the warning after Israeli security officials informed him of the group’s preparations for illegal construction.

"This is an illegal activity, which the security forces have been instructed to prepare for and prevent," Gantz was quoted as saying.

"Strict enforcement will be taken, and no violation of the law will be possible," the minister added, noting that Israeli security forces and Border Police will be sent to key points in the West Bank to prevent the campaign.

The Nahala movement responded by accusing Gantz of favoring Palestinian settlers over the Jewish ones.

"Illegal Palestinian outposts are set up every day. The defense minister and the Israeli government, unfortunately, embrace this," the movement’s statement said.

Last week, the World Zionist Organization Settlement Division announced its plans to invest $8.5 million in connecting dozens of unauthorized West Bank outposts to the electricity grid ahead of legalizing them as settlements. The money would also be spent on security cameras and other infrastructure.

Earlier in April, Israel’s Attorney General’s Office approved a bill that allows the connection of illegal Jewish outposts in the West Bank to the electricity grid.