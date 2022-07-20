West Bank rabbis condemn winery over LGBTQ+ events

'We will all be strengthened by the values of modesty and purity that distinguish us'

Rabbis from the West Bank on Wednesday protested a local winery in the Psagot settlement for hosting LGBTQ+ events, calling such occasions a threat to “Jewish family values.”

The group of National-Religious rabbis – who represent multiple settlements in the central West Bank – declared in a letter that the issue was “about spiritual assimilation and serious violation of the values of the Jewish family,” Haaretz reported.

“We appeal to all parties to do everything in their power to prevent the recurrence of such cases in the future,” the letter continued, adding: “We will all be strengthened by the values of modesty and purity that distinguish us, by virtue of which we receive divine providence and daily protection.”

Yaakov Berg, CEO of the Psagot Winery, said he was “very surprised” by the protest.

“I do not go into what is going on with a person who rents the halls from me,” he told a Hebrew radio station.

Several Israeli lawmakers also criticized the letter, warning of a rightward shift in Israel’s parliament ahead of the November 1 legislative elections.

“Israel is at a crossroads: The [Interim Prime Minister Yair] Lapid government that will… make sure that everyone has an equal and full place,” Yesh Atid MK Yorai Lahav tweeted.

“Or the [Opposition Leader Benjamin] Netanyahu-Ben Gvir government that will… infringe on individual freedoms and spread fear and hatred against people just because of who they are,” referring to far-right MK Itamar Gen-Gvir.

This is not the first time the West Bank winery is the center of controversy. US Vice President Kamala Harris inadvertently served wine produced there during a Passover seder. Psagot also named a wine after former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who declared in 2019 that products from the Psagot settlement could be labeled “Made in Israel.”