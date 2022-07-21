Thousands of Jewish activists flock to West Bank to build outposts

'I'm for Israel enforcing the law in every square meter of illegal construction in the West Bank'

Thousands of right-wing, Jewish-Israeli activists flocked to locations across the West Bank on Wednesday, setting up tents as part of a plan by the Nachala settlement to establish new outposts.

Israeli authorities deployed checkpoints across the West Bank to block the group of activists – most of them teenagers – and confiscated some equipment, Haaretz reported.

One of the outposts near Hebron was dismantled by Israeli soldiers, but activists pledged to camp at the remaining five illegal communities from the Gush Etzion Junction in the southern West Bank to the Revava settlement in the north.

"We are going to establish a new community," Jonathan Kellerman, a resident of the Kerem Reim settlement, said as he arrived with his family at a new outpost near Ramallah.

"We do not intend to confront anyone. The soldiers are part of us, some of us have relatives who are here as soldiers," he said.

"The goal is to influence government policy."

Earlier this week, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned against participation in the campaign, and instructed security forces to prevent the establishment of the outposts.

"It doesn't make sense that the Palestinian Authority is taking over Area C without any sort of [Israeli] enforcement, while Jewish construction is not being allowed," Kellerman told Haaretz, referring to the ruling Palestinian political faction in the West Bank and the area of the region that is under Israeli military control.

"I'm for Israel enforcing the law in every square meter of illegal construction in the West Bank.”

The Nachala movement has recently been publicly announcing its plan to establish the six West Bank outposts – unsanctioned or illegal Israeli communities constructed without the required authorization from Israel’s government.