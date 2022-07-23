Israel: Top court delays east Jerusalem eviction of Palestinian family

The verdict echoed a similar ruling on east Jerusalem's flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood

Israel’s High Court of Justice on Thursday partially ruled in favor of a petition by a Palestinian family in east Jerusalem to postpone their eviction from a property in the Silwan neighborhood.

The verdict echoed a similar ruling on the area’s flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and seems to block a strategy for Jewish settlers to evict Palestinians and acquire land in east Jerusalem, according to Haaretz.

In the ruling, Justices Daphne Barak-Erez and Isaac Amit voted in favor of the petition while Judge David Mintz voted against it.

The Duweik family bought the property from another Palestinian family in 1965, when east Jerusalem was under the rule of Jordan. But the right-wing Ateret Cohanim group is working to evict families on the plot on the grounds that Yemenite Jewish families owned the land up until 1938.

In 2001, the organization appealed to Israel’s Justice Ministry and received its permission to become the trustee of the Jewish religious Benvenisti Trust, established a century prior and which owned land in Silwan.

After Ateret Cohanim took over the trust, it began filing eviction suits against some 70 Palestinian families on the property, including the Duweiks, Haaretz reported.

In 2014, the Duweik family was handed an eviction order after the district court confirmed the trust’s ownership of their home.

The latest ruling came four months after Israel’s top court ruled that Palestinians slated for eviction in Sheikh Jarrah could temporarily stay there until a final decision on property rights is made.

To date, five east Jerusalem Palestinian families have been evicted, with ongoing legal proceedings in dozens of other cases.