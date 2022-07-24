2 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli military

Palestinian news reports that two died and nine were wounded from gunfire, with one in critical condition

Clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli military (IDF) soldiers in the West Bank city of Nablus during an overnight operation, according to a Sunday statement by the IDF.

"As part of the exchange of fire, a number of terrorists were eliminated, there were no casualties to our forces," the statement read.

Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent, reported that two died and nine were wounded from gunfire, with one in critical condition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the deaths. The ministry said Muhamad Azizi, 25, was killed by a bullet to the chest while Abdul Rahman Jamal Suleiman Sobh, 28, was shot in the head.

The Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades militant group claimed the two dead as its members, according to Reuters.

According to the IDF, soldiers arrived at the house of the target and were met with live fire and explosives.

"The IDF soldiers responded with live fire and the firing of several other means until the terrorists who were inside the house and on the roof of the house were neutralized."

When the shootout ended, the IDF soldiers entered the house and found weapons and explosive devices, the statement continued.

According to Israeli media, troops were conducting an arrest operation when they came under fire. One of the suspects is a commander with the Al Aqsa Martyr's Brigades, according to Israel's Channel 12.

Israel's Kan reported that the IDF is looking for Ibrahim al-Nablusi, reportedly involved in the July shooting at Joseph's Tomb. Kan also noted that the main target escaped, citing Palestinian media reports.