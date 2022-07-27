Palestinians strive to stop Gaza shore erosion with concrete and rubble

'There are several fragile areas in Gaza Strip that would be impacted directly from a rising sea'

Gazan authorities ordered giant concrete blocks to be dropped along the shoreline as increasingly heavy seas eat into enclaves beaches.

The blocks on beaches and offshore aim to counter waves that have grown in force, eating away the foundations of some seaside cafes and buildings.

However, there are fears that the barricades may not withstand a stormy winter, with high waves causing the collapse of the coast road, threatening homes.

Nasser Thabit, an official in the territory's Hamas-run Public Works and Housing Ministry, said waves that reached almost 20 feet last year as the effects of climate change have become more pronounced had begun to nibble at the edges of the road.

"There are several fragile areas in Gaza Strip that would be impacted directly from a rising sea. There is a fear that should the waves get higher, it may cause a catastrophe and drown many of those residential areas," he said, according to Reuters.

Thabit noted that proper long-lasting intervention could cost around $150 million, calling for help from international donors. Suitable interventions include vertical wave breakers and retaining walls along all or at least the most at-risk parts of the coast.

Gaza is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, measuring 145 square miles with a population of 2.3 million. Most of them live in refugee camps, some facing the ocean.