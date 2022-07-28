Israel: Top court allows settlers to stay in West Bank outpost

Residents of Mitzpe Kramim, near Ramallah, were ordered by Israel's Supreme Court in 2020 to evacuate

Israel’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against the evacuation of Jewish settlers from an outpost near the West Bank city of Ramallah, reversing its previous order for their removal.

In 2020, the court ruled that deals pertaining to abandoned property in the West Bank could be recognized if proven they were made in “good faith,” Haaretz reported.

At the time, the top court found that the Mitzpe Kramim outpost did not meet such criteria.

But this week, a panel of justices reversed that decision and accepted the government’s argument that the land’s expropriation met the “good faith” test and that so-called “market regulations” apply to outposts.

The referred to market regulations state that land purchased from the Israel Lands Authority in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) can be recognized legally if at the time of the transaction the commissioner believed the land to be state-owned.

Four justices supported the ruling and three dissented, including the court’s President Esther Hayut.

Mitzpe Kramim was established in 1999 after it was relocated from another area in a move the Israeli government was aware of, according to Haaretz. Israel also promised the outpost's residents that it would be formally legalized in its new location.

Israel usually refrains from building settlements on private Palestinian lands that it seizes for security purposes.

But Mitzpe Kramim is an unusual case. Upon its relocation, it was built on private Palestinian land that was apparently seized by Israel's military, but was actually outside the confiscated area, so the land it was on was never under Israeli control.