16-year-old Palestinian killed in West Bank clashes

Clashes between rioters and Israeli troops in the West Bank on Friday left a 16-year-old Palestinian teenager dead, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

It was not clear whether the gunfire came from Israeli soldiers or from Jewish settlers.

Amjad Nashaat Abu Alia was evacuated to a hospital after being shot in the chest during a rally against the nearby Kochav Hashachar settlement that turned into clashes in the village of al-Mughayyir.

He was pronounced dead shortly after.

“We haven’t yet investigated the matter deeply, but we witnessed that the gunshot that hit the youth came from the side of the settlers, not from the army,” said Dr. Laila Ghannam, governor of Ramallah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said they were “aware of the claim” that a Palestinian was killed, but did not elaborate further, Haaretz reported.

For its part, the IDF said “hundreds of Palestinians” rolled burnt tires and threw stones toward an Israeli avenue, prompting IDF forces to respond with “riot dispersal measures and gunfire.”

Clashes then “erupted between Palestinians and settlers, which involved throwing stones at one another,” and Israeli forces worked to “disperse” the two sides, the IDF spokesperson noted.

Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, has emerged as a hotspot for violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians, according to Haaretz.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned “the heinous crime committed by the settlers and the occupation force.”

“The Israeli government folds full responsibility for these crimes and for this dangerous escalation,” he added.