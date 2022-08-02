UN experts slam Israel's 'harassment' in West Bank

'This is a direct assault on the core of human rights and international humanitarian law'

UN experts on Tuesday slammed Israel's "harassment" of human rights defenders and humanitarian workers in the West Bank's Masafer Yatta villages, where Israel has a military zone.

The special rapporteurs - Francesca Albanese, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, Mary Lawlor - insisted such harassment must stop and said residents continue to be threatened by the risk of forcible transfer, including mass forced evictions and arbitrary displacement.

Albanese is the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, while the others deal with the right to adequate housing, internally displaced people and human rights.

"Israeli authorities' hubris is proving without limits. They are even harassing human rights defenders and humanitarian workers seeking to support and protect people facing grave human rights violations in Masafer Yatta," the four experts said in a joint statement.

"This is a direct assault on the core of human rights and international humanitarian law... this also confirms that impunity over abuse of power fosters power to abuse."

The case of Masafer Yatta - or Firing Zone 918 - an agricultural area near Hebron has been one of Israel's longest-running legal battles.

In the early 1980s, the army declared the 12-square-mile territory a restricted military area and claimed it was uninhabited.

Residents of eight villages had been in court for around 20 years fighting Israeli government efforts to evict them.

AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed The West Bank village of Masafer Yatta, June 26, 2022

But in May this year, Israel's High Court approved the eviction of Palestinian villagers to make way for a military training zone.

"The tragic implications of that decision are now before our eyes: roughly 1,200 Palestinian residents in Masafer Yatta are left defenseless in front of the threat of forced eviction and arbitrary displacement," said the experts, who do not speak for the United Nations but are mandated to report their findings to it.

They voiced dismay at reports that the Israeli military has harassed human rights defenders and humanitarian workers in Masafer Yatta.

"They have been stopped and detained for several hours at checkpoints and had their identification documents or cars confiscated, often on grounds that they had entered a closed military site without permission," their statement said.