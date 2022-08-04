Israel border closure may force Gaza power plant shutdown - official

Diesel for the power plant is usually trucked in from Egypt or Israel

Gaza's only power station is at risk of imminent shutdown due to a lack of fuel, its manager warned Thursday as Israel's complete closure on the territory reached a third day.

Israel shut the goods and people crossings along its frontier with Gaza on Tuesday, citing fears of reprisals following the arrest of two senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) members in the West Bank.

The country's military (IDF) also imposed restrictions of movement on Israeli communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip. The rare measures halted deliveries through Israel of diesel, which is needed to fuel Gaza's sole power plant.

"If industrial diesel needed for the plant to generate electricity does not enter today or tomorrow, the plant will stop generating electricity because there's not enough (fuel) to run it," Rafiq Maliha, the station's general manager, told AFP.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents experience regular power shortages and last week received only an average of 10 hours of electricity per day, according to data from the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA.

Diesel for the power plant is usually trucked in from Egypt or Israel, which has maintained a blockade of the enclave since the militant group Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

As well as shuttering the key supply line with Israel, this week's measures have also prevented Gazans from leaving the territory.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with officials of the Israeli army’s southern command and briefed them on the latest security developments in and around Gaza. According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, Lapid underlined that “he would not allow the current situation to continue any longer.”

The current security restrictions were imposed following a raid by security forces in the northern West Bank district of Jenin. Israeli forces detained Bassem al-Saadi and a fellow senior member of PIJ, which has a strong presence in Gaza.

A top PIJ official threatened on Wednesday to “bomb the center of Israel” in retaliation for the al-Saadi’s arrest. The IDF announced today that it would reinforce the Gaza Division with additional soldiers to increase its readiness amid high security alert.