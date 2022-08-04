Jewish NGO allocates funds to buy Palestinian-owned land

Israel declared the land a closed military zone in 1969, but allowed Jewish settlers to farm it years later

The Jewish National Fund (JNF) in Israel on Thursday voted to allocate $18 million to buy Palestinian-owned land in the West Bank, at the request of the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Israel declared the land – in the Jordan Valley of the northern West Bank – a closed military zone in 1969, barring its owners from using it. In the 1980s, Israel began allowing Jewish settlers to farm the land, and has since then been used to grow dates, Haaretz reported.

In 2018, though, some of the land’s Palestinian owners petitioned Israel’s High Court of Justice to lift the military order and remove the settlers.

It was also then that Israel’s Defense Ministry urged JNF, a Jerusalem-based Zionist institution, to buy a portion of the land from a Palestinian who claimed to own it.

The purchase was delayed amid criticism of the NGO’s acquisition of land in the West Bank, but JNF sources said the ministry recently requested again for the organization to follow through with the transaction.

Now that the board of the JNF approved the funding for the purchase, the transaction can be revived.

At the hearings of the Palestinians’ petition, Israel argued that it didn’t know how the settlers began farming the land or how it was allocated to them, according to Haaretz.

“Given that you cannot explain how the land was given to those to whom it was given, does that give them the right to remain there forever?” asked Supreme Court President Esther Hayut.

Hayut previously criticized Israel for turning over privately owned land and claiming that it didn’t know how it happened.