Hamas pushing PIJ to accept ceasefire with Israel

Several outlets reported an agreement was reached for a Sunday, 8 p.m. local time ceasefire

Leaders of the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip are putting pressure on Islamic Jihad to agree to a ceasefire with Israel, according to Palestinian sources.

Several outlets reported an agreement was reached for a Sunday, 8 p.m. local time ceasefire, citing Palestinian and Egyptian sources.

An Islamic Jihad spokesperson confirmed that talks are taking place, but would not indicate if they were successful.

Egypt has been pushing for a truce between Israel and Islamic Jihad, who have been clashing since Friday. Israel agreed to the ceasefire, according to Reuters.

Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas, said that "around the clock" efforts were being made to "protect our people and stop the (Israeli) aggression."

As part of the efforts, Haniyeh reportedly contacted mediators - Egypt, Qatar and the UN.

Gaza officials said 31 Palestinians, at least a third of them civilians, had so far been killed. The rockets have paralyzed much of southern Israel and sent residents in cities including Tel Aviv and Ashkelon to shelters.

On Sunday morning, Islamic Jihad extended its range to fire toward Jerusalem in what it described as retaliation for Israel's overnight killing of its southern Gaza commander - the second such senior officer it lost in the fighting.

Israel launched pre-emptive strikes on Friday against what it anticipated would be an Islamic Jihad attack meant to avenge the arrest of the group leader in the West Bank.