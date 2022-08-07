Islamic Jihad confirms Gaza truce with Israel, expected to begin at 11:30 p.m.

Israeli officials reportedly confirmed the 11:30 p.m. ceasefire shortly after the announcement

Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza said Sunday they had agreed to an 11:30 p.m. Cairo-brokered ceasefire to end three days of intense conflict with Israel, leaving at least 41 Palestinians dead.

"A short while ago, the wording of the Egyptian truce agreement was reached, which contains Egypt's commitment to work towards the release of two prisoners, (Bassem) al-Saadi and (Khalil) Awawdeh," senior Islamic Jihad member Mohammad al-Hindi said in a statement.

Saadi, a senior figure in Islamic Jihad's political wing, was recently arrested in the West Bank, while militant Awawdeh is also in Israeli detention.

Israeli officials confirmed the 11:30 p.m. ceasefire shortly before it was planned to take effect.

"If the ceasefire is violated, the State of Israel reserves the right to respond forcefully. We will not allow any factor to violate the daily routine of the residents of the State of Israel," Israel said in a statement, thanking Egypt for its efforts mediating between the two sides.

A previous ceasefire was called for 8 p.m., yet, Islamic Jihad launched rockets shortly after the deadline passed.

Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked told Kan news shortly before the announcement that a ceasefire was imminent.

“We are hoping that it will happen any minute, but you have to be careful,” she said. “It’s supposed to happen imminently, but until it happens, it hasn’t happened.”

Israel launched what it called preemptive strikes on Friday against what it anticipated would be an Islamic Jihad attack meant to avenge the arrest of a leader of the group in the West Bank. Arrest sweeps against the group have continued in that territory.