Gaza's sole power plant shuts down due to lack of fuel

The only power plant in the Gaza Strip was shut down Saturday due to a lack of fuel, a spokesman for the electricity company said, on the fifth day of Israel's complete closure of the Palestinian enclave.

"The power plant in Gaza has stopped (operating) due to a shortage of fuel," Mohammed Thabet said in a statement.

The site operates largely on diesel deliveries from Israel, which closed the border crossings with the Palestinian territory earlier this week.

The Jewish state feared actions from the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for the arrest in the occupied West Bank of a leader of the Islamic Jihad group, an organization well established in the enclave under Israeli blockade.

Israel launched a "preemptive strike" against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday, killing 15 fighters in what the army said were ongoing strikes.

Islamic Jihad retaliated with rocket barrages into Israel.

By ordering the closure of border crossings on Tuesday, the Israeli authorities prevented the delivery of diesel needed to power the plant and also forced thousands of Gazans with work permits in Israel to stay home.

The Gaza Electricity Distribution Company had warned earlier Saturday in a statement that the shutdown of the plant "would affect all public services and critical infrastructure and exacerbate the humanitarian situation."

It called on "all parties to urgently intervene and allow the entry of fuel to keep the power plant running.

The 2.3 million inhabitants of the Palestinian territory regularly face power cuts. Last week they had only 10 hours of electricity per day on average, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).