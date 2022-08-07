Rockets from Gaza break ceasefire minutes after going into effect

Sirens heard in Sderot shortly after Israel ends final operations, no subsequent Israeli strikes reported

Rocket sirens blared in southern Israel shortly after a ceasefire took effect Sunday night, violating the Egypt-brokered agreement between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Despite the barrage from the Gaza Strip, no Israeli retaliation had been reported into the early hours of Monday.

Sderot and surrounding communities near northern Gaza heard alarms at 11:38 pm, while other areas near the southern part of Gaza were targeted at 11:50 pm.

Israeli warplanes conducted a last-minute strike on key targets belonging to the group in the last minutes, before the ceasefire began at 11:30 pm.

The Israel Defense Forces said that safety guidelines from the Home Front Command remain in place.

