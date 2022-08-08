The two terrorists carried out a deadly axe rampage in central Israel in May

Israel's military demolished homes near Jenin belonging to two terrorists early Monday. The pair perpetrated the Elad attack in May, which left three people dead.

As’sad al-Rafai, 19, and Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, 20, were captured by Israeli forces after an axe rampage in the central Israeli city. Four people were injured besides the murdered: Oren Ben Yiftah of Lod, next to Ben Gurion Airport; and Yonatan Havakuk and Boaz Gol, who lived in Elad.

The first victim, Yiftah, had driven the terrorists to the city before they murdered him.

Rafai and Shqier are from the village of Rummanah, near Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The Israel Defense Forces' announcement came hours after a ceasefire came into effect between Israel and the Gaza Strip, after a preemptive Israeli strike on a Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader lead to days of rocket launches targeting Israeli cities.

More than 30 Gazans were killed as Israel struck targets belonging to the group.

Israel's recent efforts to thwart the rising terrorism emanating from Jenin directly led to the escalation with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, specifically the capturing of West Bank leader Bassam al-Saadi.