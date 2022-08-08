Israel opening Gaza crossings for humanitarian purposes

Full reopening of border crossings could take place later in the day depending on security situation

Israel will reopen the crossings into Gaza for humanitarian purposes on Monday morning as the Egyptian-mediated ceasefire with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) held overnight.

The Coordinator of Government Operations in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Rasan Alian, announced the move subject to a situational assessment. Goods will be allowed to enter Gaza at 9 a.m. local time.

COGAT said in a statement that the full reopening of the Israel-Gaza border crossings will be possible later in the day depending on the security situation.

Earlier in the morning, the first oil trucks began arriving at the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

After three days of fighting between Israel and PIJ, a ceasefire took effect on Sunday night. While PIJ initially violated the ceasefire by continuing to fire rockets indiscriminately toward Israel, there was quiet during the overnight hours.

The Israeli military said on Monday that it will begin to lift restrictions on residents of communities near the Gaza border.

Roads in the region will be reopened and residents of border communities will no longer be required to be close to a protected area. Also, trains will be restarted between Sderot and Ashkelon at noon.