Gaza's sole power plant restarts after 2-day stoppage

Gaza's sole power plant restarted Monday after fuel trucks passed from Israel into the Palestinian enclave following the start of a truce ending three days of deadly conflict, the electricity company said.

"The plant has started working to generate electricity," Mohammed Thabet, spokesman for the company, told AFP. The plant had shut on Saturday after running out of fuel following Israel's closure of the goods crossing.

More than 200 trucks entered Gaza on Monday morning after a ceasefire held overnight between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group following three days of fighting.

Egypt brokered the truce between the two sides after a weekend of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza targets and indiscriminate rocket fire into Israeli territory coming from the Palestinian coastal enclave.

The site operates largely on diesel deliveries from Israel, which closed the border crossings with Gaza earlier last week.

By ordering the closure of border crossings last Tuesday, the Israeli authorities prevented the delivery of diesel needed to power the plant and also forced thousands of Gazans with work permits in Israel to stay home.

The Gaza Electricity Distribution Company had warned earlier Saturday in a statement that the shutdown of the plant "would affect all public services and critical infrastructure and exacerbate the humanitarian situation."

Israel also allowed for humanitarian aid to cross into the Gaza Strip on Monday morning after an assessment of the security situation.