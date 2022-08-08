Gaza clears rubble, buries dead as truce with Israel holds

'We received the news of the ceasefire with joy and happiness, and we went back to our work,' says a Gazan

Shell-shocked Gazans on Monday sifted through the rubble of three days of deadly conflict between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants as a truce held and life slowly returned to normal.

An Egypt-brokered ceasefire reached late Sunday ended the intense fighting that killed 44 people, including 15 children, and wounded 360 in the enclave, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Israel had since Friday launched a heavy aerial and artillery bombardment of Islamic Jihad positions in Gaza, leading the militants to fire over a thousand rockets in retaliation, according to the Israeli army.

As relative calm returned to Gaza Monday, and electricity was restored, Palestinians tried to salvage their belongings from the rubble of shattered homes and started clearing the debris.

"We received the news of the ceasefire with joy and happiness, and we went back to our work," said Gaza shopkeeper Hazem Douima.

"We did not want more bloodshed."

Bereaved families buried their dead, including at one funeral joined by hundreds of mourners in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, where a family laid to rest four minors killed in the conflict.

"Gaza is tending to its wounds," said one resident, Mohammed Alai.

A senior Israeli diplomatic official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that "most of the civilians who were killed in Gaza were killed by Islamic Jihad rockets" that fell short or misfired.

After a two-day shutdown, Gaza's sole power plant "started working to generate electricity," said spokesman Mohammed Thabet, hours after fuel trucks passed the reopened good border crossing.

The outage had sparked fears about the impact on hospitals overwhelmed with casualties amid Gaza's worst fighting since an 11-day war with the militant movement Hamas last year.