Wanted Palestinian suspect eliminated during Israel's raid in Nablus

At least 30 people reported wounded

At least 30 Palestinians were wounded, including a woman, as firefight broke out on Tuesday, when Israeli forces entered the city of Nablus in the West Bank for an arrest raid, according to Palestinian sources.

Exchange of fire was reported from the site as Israeli forces surrounded the suspect’s house. One person is said to be in critical condition.

According to the army’s spokesperson, the raid was carried out by the Yamam special unit and the military. The target of the operation was Ibrahim Nabulsi, who managed to escape two previous arrests in recent months, including the last one two weeks ago.

He was believed to be a commander of the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades. During his previous arrest attempt late July clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers leaving two killed and nine wounded from gunfire.